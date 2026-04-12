Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $44.50

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

In other news, CRO Emily Dreyer sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $219,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,900.05. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $75,067.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,502 shares of company stock valued at $580,315. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,772,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 237,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 153,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,897,000.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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