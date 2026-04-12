U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.87 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 188.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Aflac from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 166,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $18,655,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,723,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,641,978. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 486,477 shares of company stock worth $53,758,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Aflac

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Aflac Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

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