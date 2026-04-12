U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000.

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First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.03.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

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