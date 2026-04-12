U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Choreo LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 956,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:SYF opened at $72.50 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 3,865 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $261,699.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,320.72. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $974,956.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,912.01. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

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