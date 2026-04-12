U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,447 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $755,767,000 after buying an additional 1,808,976 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,973,000 after acquiring an additional 701,530 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,098,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 893,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 628,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.13.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $95.40 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,280 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,844. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.