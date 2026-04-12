U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

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