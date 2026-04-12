Cambiar Investors LLC Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $25,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

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Astrazeneca Price Performance

Astrazeneca stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. Astrazeneca Plc has a 52 week low of $128.89 and a 52 week high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. Astrazeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

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Astrazeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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