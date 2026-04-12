Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,906 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $46,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,698,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450,164 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EL stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -144.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.