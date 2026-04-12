Medtronic PLC $MDT is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Maseco LLP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $87.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.93 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

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