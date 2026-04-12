Cambiar Investors LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,866 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,613,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,258,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,422,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 11,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $296,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,561.40. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,832.50. This represents a 14.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.77. Gentex Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $644.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 15.19%.Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

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About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Further Reading

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