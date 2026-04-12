U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,086,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,311,000 after buying an additional 198,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 341,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 109,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

More CocaCola News

Positive Sentiment: Sharp drop in short interest — Short interest fell ~14% to ~46.2M shares as of March 31, reducing the % of shares short to ~1.1% and lowering the days‑to‑cover to ~2.8; this reduces downside squeeze risk and can be supportive for the stock.

Sharp drop in short interest — Short interest fell ~14% to ~46.2M shares as of March 31, reducing the % of shares short to ~1.1% and lowering the days‑to‑cover to ~2.8; this reduces downside squeeze risk and can be supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish notes — Recent analyst activity includes at least one upgrade that pushed the stock up in recent sessions and UBS saying KO is likely to rise, which can lift investor sentiment. Analyst Upgrade

Analyst upgrades and bullish notes — Recent analyst activity includes at least one upgrade that pushed the stock up in recent sessions and UBS saying KO is likely to rise, which can lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Brand and marketing push — Coca‑Cola launched the yearlong America250 campaign (state‑themed packaging, events, community programs) that aims to reinforce brand relevance and drive consumer engagement in the U.S. over 2026. America250 Campaign

Brand and marketing push — Coca‑Cola launched the yearlong America250 campaign (state‑themed packaging, events, community programs) that aims to reinforce brand relevance and drive consumer engagement in the U.S. over 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term market moves and coverage pieces — Several market writeups note recent intraday gains and KO’s relative performance vs. peers; useful for context but not necessarily directional catalysts. Market Coverage

Short‑term market moves and coverage pieces — Several market writeups note recent intraday gains and KO’s relative performance vs. peers; useful for context but not necessarily directional catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst chatter on timing — Retail pieces discussing whether to buy ahead of upcoming dates create trading interest but are not company fundamentals. Investor Advice

Analyst chatter on timing — Retail pieces discussing whether to buy ahead of upcoming dates create trading interest but are not company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: BofA sees regional divergence; UCV below consensus — Bank of America expects Q1 underlying consumption volumes roughly flat to slightly down (-0.2% year‑over‑year), with strength in NA/EMEA offset by Asia weakness; this forecast is below Visible Alpha consensus and could pressure near‑term expectations. BofA Demand Note

BofA sees regional divergence; UCV below consensus — Bank of America expects Q1 underlying consumption volumes roughly flat to slightly down (-0.2% year‑over‑year), with strength in NA/EMEA offset by Asia weakness; this forecast is below Visible Alpha consensus and could pressure near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Small earnings revision downward — Erste Group trimmed FY‑2026 EPS modestly (from $3.23 to $3.22), a minor downgrade but indicative of cautious analyst sentiment; could temper investor expectations. Erste Group Estimate Cut

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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