U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,785 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 990.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Further Reading

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