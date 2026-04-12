U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

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KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.70 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.37.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

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