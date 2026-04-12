Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VB opened at $272.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average of $263.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $199.28 and a 52 week high of $281.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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