VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

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Key VanEck Semiconductor ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Semiconductor ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macroeconomic/geopolitical relief is boosting chip ETF demand — analysts note that hopes for a truce in the U.S.–Iran conflict have reduced near‑term risk to data centers, chips and AI spending, lifting sentiment for SMH and other tech ETFs. The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MAGS, QQQ, VGT, XLK, SMH and FTEC

Macroeconomic/geopolitical relief is boosting chip ETF demand — analysts note that hopes for a truce in the U.S.–Iran conflict have reduced near‑term risk to data centers, chips and AI spending, lifting sentiment for SMH and other tech ETFs. Positive Sentiment: SMH is being singled out for relative strength and is listed among thematic ETFs making new highs, suggesting momentum flows into semiconductor exposure. 3 Thematic ETFs Making New Highs Ahead of the Market

SMH is being singled out for relative strength and is listed among thematic ETFs making new highs, suggesting momentum flows into semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Sector-specific interest (e.g., memory) and product launches point to continued investor focus on semiconductors, supporting SMH’s rally. Roundhill Taps Surging Memory Sector with New ETF

Sector-specific interest (e.g., memory) and product launches point to continued investor focus on semiconductors, supporting SMH’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Some reported short‑interest data are inconsistent — one report shows a zero figure for April 10 (likely a reporting glitch), so treat that specific data point with caution when assessing positioning.

Some reported short‑interest data are inconsistent — one report shows a zero figure for April 10 (likely a reporting glitch), so treat that specific data point with caution when assessing positioning. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially through March: as of March 31 there were ~12.42M shares sold short (up ~62.6% vs March 15), representing about 11.4% of shares — this elevated shorting is a bearish positioning risk that could amplify downside on negative news.

Short interest rose materially through March: as of March 31 there were ~12.42M shares sold short (up ~62.6% vs March 15), representing about 11.4% of shares — this elevated shorting is a bearish positioning risk that could amplify downside on negative news. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option flow today — investors bought ~147,424 puts (≈15% above the average daily put volume), indicating increased hedging or bearish bets that could cap upside or signal caution among derivatives traders.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

NASDAQ SMH opened at $436.88 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.40 and a fifty-two week high of $441.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.87 and a 200-day moving average of $373.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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