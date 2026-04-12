Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 355,573 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $994,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company-issued upside guidance: Micron raised Q3 FY2026 outlook well above consensus — management guided to materially higher EPS and revenue, signaling strong AI/HBM demand and better-than-expected margin leverage (this is a primary driver of optimism among investors).
- Positive Sentiment: BofA backing and AI capex thesis: Bank of America highlighted accelerating, more-stable AI infrastructure spending and lists Micron among top blue‑chip beneficiaries, reinforcing the multi-year demand narrative for memory. BofA Sees Strong Growth in AI Investment, Backs Micron (MU)
- Positive Sentiment: Street-high targets and upgrades: Analysts are lifting price targets (one $825 target cited) and upgrades continue, supporting momentum and buy-side conviction. Micron Gets Street-High $825 Target
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend payment: Micron will pay an upcoming dividend (April 15), which adds a modest income component and may support sentiment among income-focused investors. Micron to pay dividends on April 15; Here’s how much 100 shares will earn
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and retail interest: Multiple outlets profile MU as a top momentum/AI-infrastructure pick (technical and earnings momentum), which can fuel both follow‑through rallies and higher volatility. Micron & 2 More Momentum Stocks You Shouldn’t Miss This April
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor access strategies: Commentary on ways to get exposure with reduced capital (options/structured approaches) may broaden participation but doesn’t change the underlying fundamentals. Micron Stock: Tap Into The Memory-Chip Maker While Reducing Capital Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Modelled downside risk and pullback warnings: Quant models and some analysts flag potential downside (a $318.89 target cited), implying meaningful pullback risk from current levels if momentum stalls or supply/demand dynamics shift. Micron Has 15.58% Downside Risk to Our $318.89 Target Despite the 485.1% Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical & trade risks for AI chips: U.S.–China policy friction and export controls remain an overhang for the sector; persistent trade tensions could disrupt supply chains or limit addressable markets for certain customers. AI Chips Are A Looming Battlefield In U.S.-China Trade. What Investors Should Know.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 91,623 shares valued at $35,053,508. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $420.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.49 and a 200-day moving average of $308.18. The firm has a market cap of $474.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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