Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 355,573 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $994,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 91,623 shares valued at $35,053,508. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $420.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.49 and a 200-day moving average of $308.18. The firm has a market cap of $474.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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