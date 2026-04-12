Choreo LLC Has $84.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $84,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,904.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 568,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,601,000 after acquiring an additional 549,686 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12,109.1% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after buying an additional 318,953 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 615.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,280,000 after buying an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.13 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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