First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,915 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 432,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period.

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First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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