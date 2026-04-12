AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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AleAnna Trading Down 17.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at AleAnna

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNA opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. AleAnna has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.58 million, a P/E ratio of 124.78 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, major shareholder C John Wilder sold 91,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $348,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,667.79. This represents a 75.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 325,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,557 over the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNA. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of AleAnna in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AleAnna during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. grew its holdings in AleAnna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AleAnna Company Profile

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AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

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