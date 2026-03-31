Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

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Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

About Taylor Wimpey

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

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Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint‐venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build‐out and after‐sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

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