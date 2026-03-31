Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $512,022,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $885.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,004.20 and a 200-day moving average of $965.80. The stock has a market cap of $836.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Research lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,221.26.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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