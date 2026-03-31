J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Safe‑haven buying after the Iran war lifted bullion and supported demand for gold ETFs, providing upside pressure for GLD. Gold Trading Higher as Traders Focus on Economic Fallout of the Iran War
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of renewed dip‑buying pushed gold back above key levels, helping stabilize GLD after recent losses. Gold rebounds above $4,500 as dip-buyers step in amid war-driven volatility
- Positive Sentiment: Macro research and bank forecasts (Commerzbank, HSBC) cite de‑dollarization and eventual rate cuts as catalysts for higher structural gold prices, which could support GLD over months. ‘Gold is behaving like a risk asset in 2026′ but de-dollarization trend will drive further gains – HSBC
- Neutral Sentiment: Modest safe‑haven bids have produced intraday gains but remain fragile as markets weigh conflicting drivers; this yields choppy GLD returns rather than a clear trend. Gold, silver see gains on modest safe-haven bidding
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary offers near‑term entry/exit levels for traders, indicating active short‑term trading interest in GLD but no decisive breakout yet. Gold market analysis for March 30 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy ETF outflows and broad selling pushed bullion sharply lower in recent sessions, a direct headwind for GLD inflows and its NAV. Gold Drops 15% as ETF Outflows Surge, Buyers Begin Stepping In
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields and inflation concerns (driven by higher oil from the Middle East conflict) reduce gold’s appeal as a zero‑yield asset, pressuring GLD. Gold Falls Amid Rising Inflation Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility and the prospect of retail investors staying sidelined increase the risk of further downside for GLD until clearer direction on yields and central‑bank actions emerges. Gold’s volatility could keep retail investors on the sidelines, raising the risk of further downside – DeCarley’s Garner
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Further Reading
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