J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $414.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.50.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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