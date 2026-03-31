TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.72 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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