Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:AURE) vs. WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Financial Contrast

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:AURE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteFiber and Prestige Wealth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteFiber $79.16 million 5.43 -$24.68 million ($0.47) -23.83 Prestige Wealth $1.79 million 34.60 -$22.73 million ($0.05) -35.80

Prestige Wealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WhiteFiber. Prestige Wealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteFiber, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WhiteFiber and Prestige Wealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteFiber 1 1 9 0 2.73 Prestige Wealth 1 0 0 0 1.00

WhiteFiber currently has a consensus price target of $34.44, suggesting a potential upside of 207.54%. Given WhiteFiber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteFiber is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteFiber and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteFiber N/A N/A N/A Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteFiber beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteFiber

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We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference. In connection with this offering, we are being carved out of Bit Digital, Inc. and will operate as a separate public company upon the completion of this offering. Starting in October 2024, we significantly expanded our data center operations and capabilities by acquiring Enovum, a Tier-3 HPC data center platform based in Montreal, Canada. We currently operate a 4 MW (gross) AI data center located in Montreal, Canada (“MTL-1”). MTL-1 is a fully operational Tier-3 data center that is designed for HPC workloads. MTL-1’s full capacity is occupied by 14 customers under lease agreements with an average duration of approximately 30 months as of May 30, 2025. On December 27, 2024, we acquired the real estate and building for a build-to-suit 5 MW (gross) Tier-3 data center expansion project in Montreal (“MTL-2”). On April 11, 2025 we announced that we had secured the rights to a new data center site in Saint-Jérôme, Québec, a suburb of Montreal (“MTL-3”), which will be a 7 MW (gross) Tier-3 data center. Subject to our receipt of all required permits, MTL-3 will support a previously announced 5 MW (IT load) colocation agreement with Cerebras Wafer Scale ULC Systems (“Cerebras”), a leader in generative AI infrastructure. On May 20, 2025, we purchased a former industrial/manufacturing building together with the underlying land outside of Greensboro, North Carolina (the “Property”), which we intend to retrofit to create an HPC data center (“NC-1”). Pursuant to a Capacity Agreement between Enovum and Duke Energy, Duke Energy agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to achieve 24 MW (gross) of service to the Property by September 1, 2025, 40 MW (gross) by April 1, 2026 and 99 MW (gross) within four years of May 16, 2025. Management believes based upon its review of the site and a Duke Energy preliminary transmission study, that the Property may receive and support up to 200 MW (gross) of total electrical supply over an extended period of time, subject to infrastructure upgrades, such as developing new substations and other conditions. MTL-2, MTL-3 and NC-1 were identified and sourced through our confidential pipeline of development or acquisition opportunities under letters of intent or evaluation, which continues to grow and expand geographically throughout North America. The MTL-2 data center is expected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a one-month delay before it begins to generate revenue. MTL-3 is expected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a one-month delay before it begins to generate revenue. We estimate that the initial capacity of 24 MW (gross) for the NC-1 site will be completed and operational in the first quarter of 2026. Management expects the NC-1 site will start to generate revenue in May 2026. The MTL-2, MTL-3 and NC-1 facilities are in various stages of being retrofitted into data centers. The foregoing timelines and capacities are subject to change based on many factors required in order to commence operations, many of which are outside of our control. The construction phases associated with the completion of the applicable facility are done in parallel in a process defined as commissioning. This work consists of the buildout of interior systems and mechanical, electrical and regulatory construction. Once all building systems perform interactively according to “design intent,” the commissioning is complete and the facility can be turned on. Based on their collective industry experience, our WhiteFiber data center team is adept at bringing new sites online on an accelerated timeline. We are aggressively pursuing our development pipeline and expect to add 12 MW (gross) of capacity, inclusive of the MTL-2 and MTL-3 sites, for total capacity of approximately 16 MW (gross), by the end of 2025. Management expects another 24 MW (gross) will be energized in the first quarter of 2026 and that an incremental 16 MW (gross) will be energized in the second quarter of 2026 for a total of 40 MW (gross) at the NC-1 site by the end of the second quarter of 2026. We intend to achieve an estimated 76 MW (gross) of total HPC data center capacity by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, a target that is underpinned by assets including our MTL-2, MTL-3, and NC-1 facilities plus 20 MW (gross) of power that we expect to deliver from our confidential pipeline or through accelerating the number of energized MWs at NC-1 as compared to the timeline provided in the Capacity Agreement. As of June 30, 2025, our pipeline of potential data center projects represents approximately 1,300 MW (gross) under management review, including approximately 800 MW (gross) under non-binding and exclusive letters of intent, which may complement and accelerate future expansion. We follow a disciplined process prioritizing projects that are backed by customer lease commitments. In select cases, we may pursue early-stage acquisitions based on strong customer demand signals and defined commercialization pathways. Our ability to achieve our targeted MW capacity is conditioned upon our ability to obtain additional equity and/or debt financing, in addition to this offering. In addition to providing highly desirable data center hosting capacity to our customers, our business model integrates WhiteFiber data center infrastructure and WhiteFiber cloud services to provide scalable, high-performance computing solutions for enterprises, research institutions, and AI and ML driven businesses. Our integrated approach aligns specialized data center operations with GPU-focused cloud services, addressing the unique requirements of AI and ML workloads. These workloads demand greater power density, advanced cooling solutions, and robust bandwidth to handle large-scale data transfers. By operating our data centers, we are able to provide the power to support our cloud services and we believe we can better meet the needs of AI and ML workloads and reduce the complexity associated with procuring power and connectivity from external vendors. We can also design our facilities to accommodate the higher heat loads generated by modern GPUs, potentially shortening deployment timelines for customers who require rapid expansion of their computing infrastructure. From a financial standpoint, our vertically integrated solution allows us to capture additional margin for both our data center and cloud services businesses, avoiding expenses that would otherwise be due to third-party providers. Our WhiteFiber cloud services business provides cutting-edge, bespoke services involving a sophisticated array of computers and chips, including NVIDIA GPUs, servers, network equipment, and data storage solutions. We believe we provide our cloud services customers with the highest levels of performance and reliability while offering flexibility to scale with customer needs. We have developed a software layer to be integrated into our cloud services solutions that will assist our customers in the deployment of AI applications with superior performance. We currently offer our cloud services at a data center maintained by a third-party colocation provider in Iceland (the “Iceland Data Center”) and are negotiating with third-party providers to seamlessly integrate our cloud services at data centers across key regions in Europe, North America and Asia. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we secured our first cloud customer through a three-year Master Service Agreement dated November 9, 2023 to provide services using our advanced AI equipment. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, our WhiteFiber cloud service business recognized revenue of $14.8 million and $8.1 million, respectively. Such revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $45.7 million and $0, respectively. As of June 30, 2025, WhiteFiber had approximately 4,500 NVIDIA GPUs deployed, with approximately 4,000 GPUs under contract. Our executive office is located in New York, New York.

About Prestige Wealth

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Through our subsidiaries, we are a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, with the majority of our subsidiaries’ operations in Hong Kong. Our subsidiaries assist their clients in identifying and purchasing well matched wealth management products and global asset management products. Our subsidiaries’ clients for both wealth management and asset management services are primarily high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia, and a majority of our subsidiaries’ clients reside in mainland China or Hong Kong. High net worth individuals and ultra-high net worth individuals refer to people who own individual investable assets, including financial assets and investment property, with total value over $1.5 million or over $4.5 million, respectively. In the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, our subsidiaries’ wealth management services and asset management services contributed to approximately 68.64% and 31.36% of our total revenue, respectively. In the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, our subsidiaries’ wealth management services and asset management services contributed to approximately 0.07% and 99.93% of our total revenue, respectively. In the six months ended March 31, 2022, our subsidiaries’ wealth management services and asset management services contributed to approximately 98.64% and 1.36% of our total revenue, respectively. • Wealth management services. Our subsidiaries work with licensed product brokers licensed in Hong Kong or in the U.S., who are primarily insurance brokers and distribute wealth management products, which currently consist only of insurance products, and assist them in customizing wealth management investment portfolios for our clients. Since late 2021, our subsidiaries started providing wealth management services in the U.S. Our subsidiaries also provide customized value-added services to their clients, including personal assistant services in Hong Kong, referrals to suitable wealth planning and inheritance related professionals such as trust lawyers and tax accountants, and referrals to renowned high end medical and education resources. Our subsidiaries do not charge their clients fees for these value-added services. In addition to insurance products, we intend to expand the network of product brokers our subsidiaries work with to provide clients with access to other types of wealth management products. • Asset management services. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, PRESTIGE ASSET INTERNATIONAL INC. (“PAI”) and its subsidiaries provide asset management services to their clients acting as investment advisors and fund managers. Currently, our subsidiaries manage a fund of funds (“FOF”), Prestige Global Allocation Fund (“PGA”). In addition to managing PGA, our subsidiaries also provide discretionary account management services to their clients. Previously, our subsidiaries managed a fund Prestige Capital Markets Fund I L.P. (“PCM1”), and our subsidiaries also provided asset management related advisory services. For our subsidiaries’ asset management services, they charge investors certain fees for managing and advising a fund, including subscription fees, performance fees and management fees. Our subsidiaries mainly provide their wealth management and asset management services to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals or institutions owned by them in Asia, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families and other affluent individuals. Word-of-mouth is currently one of the most effective marketing tools for our subsidiaries’ business and a majority of our subsidiaries’ new clients have come through referrals from existing clients. Our subsidiaries are also actively expanding their client referral network by actively maintaining client relationship, seeking referrals from existing clients, and expanding their business network. In mid-2017, our subsidiaries launched their wealth management operation providing referral services to clients in connection with the clients’ purchase of wealth management products from third-party brokers. For wealth management services, we generated revenues through a limited number of product brokers. For the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, we generated 100% of wealth management services revenue through a Hong Kong-based insurance broker. For the six months ended March 31, 2022, we generated approximately 99.99% of wealth management services revenue through a U.S.-based insurance broker. We intend to further develop our subsidiaries’ wealth management business in the future by engaging with more product brokers that offer additional types of wealth management products. In early 2017, our subsidiaries started to provide asset management services to their clients. In late 2018, our subsidiaries began providing asset management related advisory services as a type of their asset management services at the request of certain clients. In late 2020, our subsidiaries started to provide discretionary account management services to their clients as a type of our asset management services. For the fiscal years ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 and the six months ended March 31, 2022, we generated the majority of asset management services revenue from our advisory service clients and asset management fund. We generated approximately 89.70% of asset management services revenue from one advisory service client for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, approximately 60.32% of that from one asset management fund for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and 100% of that from one asset management fund for the six months ended March 31, 2022. In the future, our subsidiaries will continue to provide their clients with existing asset management services, and develop or introduce more highly desirable product and service opportunities that meet the ever-evolving standards of our subsidiaries’ clients. For the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 and the six months ended March 31, 2022, our subsidiaries provided wealth management services to 13, three and two clients, respectively, and we generated revenue from wealth management services in the amount of $1,758,331, $1,833 and $1,765,325, respectively. Our subsidiaries’ wealth management clients decreased in number from the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 because as affected by COVID-19 related travel restrictions and related mandatory quarantine measures, our subsidiaries’ mainland China resident clients were unable to travel to Hong Kong to complete procedures required for purchasing insurance products, and correspondingly, our revenue generated from wealth management services decreased from the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. However, our wealth management revenue significantly increased for the six months ended March 31, 2022 because through our subsidiaries, we worked with a licensed product broker in the U.S. and provided wealth management services to a client in the U.S. For the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 and the six months ended March 31, 2022, our subsidiaries provided asset management services to six, 21 and five clients, respectively, and generated revenue from asset management services in the amount of $803,469, $2,790,346 and $24,356, respectively. Among the 21 clients our subsidiaries provided asset management services to in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, 15 clients received short-term asset management services that lasted for less than one fiscal year, such as our discretionary account management services and PCM1. For our subsidiaries’ asset management services, as of September 30, 2020 and 2021 and March 31, 2022, three, five and five clients had their assets under our subsidiaries’ management, respectively. The assets under management (“AUM”) of PGA was $5,081,020, $4,589,962 and $5,023,496, as of September 30, 2020 and 2021, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The AUM of our subsidiaries’ discretionary account management was $125,917 as of March 31, 2022. With respect to our subsidiaries’ asset management related advisory services, our subsidiaries provided services to two, one, and zero client(s), for the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 and the six months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. Our subsidiaries actively maintain their relationships with their clients, and we believe that the quality of our subsidiaries’ services, our client-centric culture, and our subsidiaries’ value-added services have contributed to a generally steady client base. From March 31, 2022 to the date of this prospectus, our subsidiaries do not have any new client for either wealth management services or asset management services. As of the date of this prospectus, five clients have their assets under our subsidiaries’ management. Among them, two clients have their assets in our subsidiaries’ PGA fund, and three clients have their assets under our subsidiaries’ discretionary account management. Our revenue increased by approximately 8.99% from approximately $2.56 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 to approximately $2.79 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and decreased by approximately 31.30% from approximately $2.61 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021 to approximately $1.79 million in the six months ended March 31, 2022. Our net income for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 and the six months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $1.73 million, $1.91 million and $1.31 million, respectively. For the six months ended March 31, 2022, wealth management services and asset management services contributed to approximately 98.64% and 1.36% of our total revenue, respectively. Approximately 99.99% of revenues from wealth management services for the six months ended March 31, 2022, or approximately $1.77 million, was generated from a client in the U.S. The client purchased three life insurance policies with an average premium of more than approximately $9.60 million for each policy. On average, we generated approximately 6.13% of the total premiums of these three life insurance policies as referral fees. For our revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, wealth management services and asset management services contributed to approximately 0.07% and 99.93% of our revenue, respectively. Our subsidiaries utilized short-term initial public offering (“IPO”) investment strategy in their asset management services. The ultimate investments of PCM1, a fund our subsidiaries managed, and the discretionary accounts our subsidiaries managed were the IPO shares of certain target companies on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Among them, PCM1 invested in an underlying fund that participated in the IPO of a company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, whereas the discretionary accounts our subsidiaries managed invested by directly purchasing the IPO shares of and participating in the IPOs of certain companies on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Our subsidiaries’ asset management services involving short-term IPO investment strategy contributed to a total of approximately 82.34% of our total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, among which discretionary account management services involving this strategy contributed to approximately 22.06% of our total revenue, and PCM1, a fund our subsidiaries managed that also adopted short-term IPO investment strategy, contributed to approximately 60.28% of our total revenue. Investments involving short-term IPO investment strategy could be subject to substantial risks. We did not utilize short-term IPO investment strategy in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 or in the six months ended March 31, 2022. Our principal executive offices are located at Suite 5102, 51/F, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong. Our registered office is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY11111, Cayman Islands, and its phone number is +1 345 949 1040. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., is located in New York, NY.

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