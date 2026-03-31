Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,089,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,595,000 after purchasing an additional 480,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,755,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 125,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,030,000 after purchasing an additional 757,313 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,314,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,752,000 after buying an additional 1,845,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after buying an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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