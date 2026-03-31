TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Gladstone Investment Corporation $GAIN

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 854,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,192 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 137,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $563.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company’s investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.