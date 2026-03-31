Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.77. The company has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.