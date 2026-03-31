China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. China BAK Battery had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million.

Here are the key takeaways from China BAK Battery’s conference call:

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Demand for new cells far outpaces supply: management commissioned a 2.3 GWh line for the 40135 in Dalian and added 3.0 GWh for the 32140 in Nanjing, with full ramp expected by early 2027.

Demand for new cells far outpaces supply: management commissioned a 2.3 GWh line for the in Dalian and added 3.0 GWh for the in Nanjing, with full ramp expected by early 2027. Top-line momentum and Hitrans turnaround: Q4 consolidated revenue rose 131.8% YoY to $58.8M , while the Hitrans raw-materials segment rebounded sharply (Q4 Hitrans +944.1% to $27.98M), and management forecasts record sales for 2026.

Top-line momentum and Hitrans turnaround: Q4 consolidated revenue rose , while the Hitrans raw-materials segment rebounded sharply (Q4 Hitrans +944.1% to $27.98M), and management forecasts record sales for 2026. Ramp-related margin pressure: aggressive capacity expansion and higher unit costs pushed Q4 gross margin down to 7.3% (FY 9.4% vs 23.7% prior year) and produced operating and net losses (Q4 operating loss $8.01M; FY net loss ~$19.8M).

Ramp-related margin pressure: aggressive capacity expansion and higher unit costs pushed Q4 gross margin down to (FY 9.4% vs 23.7% prior year) and produced operating and net losses (Q4 operating loss $8.01M; FY net loss ~$19.8M). Strategic moves to support international growth: launched in-house battery pack assembly for LEV swapping (Spiro is a top-five customer), incorporated a Malaysian subsidiary to hedge export rebate cuts, and approved redomicile to the Cayman Islands.

Strategic moves to support international growth: launched in-house battery pack assembly for LEV swapping (Spiro is a top-five customer), incorporated a Malaysian subsidiary to hedge export rebate cuts, and approved redomicile to the Cayman Islands. Potential investor confusion from inconsistent figures: management cited differing full-year revenue amounts during the call (roughly ~$100M and ~$195M), which warrants clarification.

China BAK Battery Price Performance

Shares of China BAK Battery stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $70.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. China BAK Battery has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China BAK Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on China BAK Battery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China BAK Battery stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of China BAK Battery worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China BAK Battery Company Profile

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China BAK Battery Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and related power solutions. The company’s core product lines include small, medium and large format batteries, battery modules and pack assemblies designed for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other industrial applications. China BAK Battery offers polymer lithium-ion cells, prismatic and cylindrical cells, as well as integrated battery systems tailored to meet the performance requirements of its clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China BAK Battery has expanded its manufacturing footprint and research and development capabilities over the years to serve customers across Asia, Europe and North America.

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