Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

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Danaher Stock Up 1.3%

Danaher stock opened at $183.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after acquiring an additional 472,608 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,656,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $1,979,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

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Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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