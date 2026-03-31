BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Head to Head Comparison

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BHP Group and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 7 1 0 2.00 Vox Royalty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

BHP Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.67%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

This table compares BHP Group and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty -12.77% -2.71% -2.15%

Dividends

BHP Group pays an annual dividend of $2.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Vox Royalty pays out -125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Vox Royalty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $51.26 billion 3.41 $9.02 billion N/A N/A Vox Royalty $11.05 million 29.86 -$1.65 million ($0.04) -119.75

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Summary

BHP Group beats Vox Royalty on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

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