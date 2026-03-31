Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,582 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 522.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $245,980,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $492.79 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.05 and a 200 day moving average of $546.90.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.