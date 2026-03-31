Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

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Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.44 million, a PE ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $874.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

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