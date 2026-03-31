Royal Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

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