J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 220.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 497,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,101,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 837.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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