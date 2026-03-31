Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $213.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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