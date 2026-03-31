Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.4% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 107,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.1493 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

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