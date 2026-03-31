TrueMark Investments LLC Takes Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.73. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Alan Waxman acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,150. This trade represents a 9.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 545,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.