TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $443,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 5,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

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Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

See Also

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