Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09), reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Fathom’s conference call:

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Full‑year 2025 revenue was $420.5 million (+25% YoY), gross profit rose to $34.2 million (+20.8%), and Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $4.0 million versus a $5.7 million loss in 2024.

was $420.5 million (+25% YoY), gross profit rose to $34.2 million (+20.8%), and Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $4.0 million versus a $5.7 million loss in 2024. Management rolled out margin-focused changes — the new Edge plan (7% split, $75 monthly fee for new agents, $9,000 cap) and a new $250 transaction fee — and expects these plus higher‑margin Elevate/START programs and fast‑growing mortgage and title businesses to add meaningful incremental gross profit as they scale.

— and expects these plus higher‑margin Elevate/START programs and fast‑growing mortgage and title businesses to add meaningful incremental gross profit as they scale. Near‑term market weakness is a headwind — Q4 transactions fell 14.2% YoY, December cancellation rates were elevated (~16.3% nationally and >20% in some markets), Q4 revenue dipped slightly, and cash on hand was modest at $5.7 million (supplemented by a $2 million financing).

The company is investing in AI/intelliAgent, a Q2 consumer portal, and a ByOwner partnership and aims to scale Elevate/START to ~1,000 agents and >20,000 monthly leads by year‑end; these initiatives could boost productivity and margins but are execution‑dependent.

Fathom Trading Down 15.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76. Fathom has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fathom in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Fathom by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fathom by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 331,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

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Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers.

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