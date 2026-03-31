Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 236.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 235,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 80,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 202.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 720.83%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 98,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $10,482,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $643,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,755.89. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 451,656 shares of company stock valued at $47,428,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

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