Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,240 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,049.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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