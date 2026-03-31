Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 12,900 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Equity Residential by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $375,474.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7025 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 94.54%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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