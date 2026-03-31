iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IUSB stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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