Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,094 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 71,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $429,905.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,739.60. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of VZ opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.68.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.15%.
Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications
Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management execution: new CEO Dan Schulman has driven aggressive cost cuts and closed the $20B Frontier acquisition, which the market views as accelerating scale and margin improvement; analysts and income investors are re-rating VZ on the “new Verizon” narrative. Verizon remains a top dividend stock for passive income
- Positive Sentiment: Legal/competitive win: a federal judge granted Verizon a preliminary injunction blocking T‑Mobile’s ad campaign that promised large consumer savings — a potential help to churn and pricing competitiveness. Verizon wins injunction blocking T‑Mobile ad campaign
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend/income appeal: multiple payout-focused writeups highlight VZ’s ~5.5% yield and improving operating profile, supporting demand from income-focused funds. 3 Investments With Solid Yields Powering Through Market Weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Catalyst: Verizon will report Q1 2026 results on April 27 (webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET) — this is the next major event that could move the stock based on subscriber trends, margin progress and guidance. Verizon to report earnings April 27, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/analyst views: Citi and other analysts have increased price targets (one recent bump to $55), reflecting confidence in upside if cost saves and convergence strategies continue to gain traction. Verizon Communications (VZ) Price Target Bumped to $55
- Negative Sentiment: Customer-pricing risk: Verizon raised the price on a popular discounted offer, which could hurt acquisition/retention if consumers react — notable since management previously flagged price-sensitivity as a contributor to past losses. Verizon raises price on key discounted offer for customers
- Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling: recent data show insider sales and large institutional position reductions by some firms — these moves can pressure sentiment even if they don’t reflect company fundamentals. Verizon Communications Inc. to Report First-Quarter 2026 Earnings on April 27
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.
The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.
Featured Stories
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