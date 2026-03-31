Royal Fund Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ravenswood Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

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iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.9%

INDA opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $56.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

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