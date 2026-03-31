Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NetEase by 29.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

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NetEase Stock Up 0.7%

NTES opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.08%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on NetEase from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on NetEase from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NetEase

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

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