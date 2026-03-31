SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 321.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,334 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,823. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Andrew Rowland sold 4,772 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $357,470.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,264.30. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,771. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

See Also

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