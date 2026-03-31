SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Solventum by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Solventum by 78.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Solventum Stock Up 1.2%

SOLV stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.40. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solventum

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 1,475 shares of Solventum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,803.17. This trade represents a 41.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Further Reading

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