JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. $CLFD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

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Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.93. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $46.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLFD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearfield news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $347,840. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearfield

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report).

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