SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa $AA

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,098.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 646,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 409,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 33.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Key Stories Impacting Alcoa

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Middle East supply disruption lifts aluminum prices and benefits producers — Reports that Iranian strikes hit major Gulf aluminum smelters (including Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain) tightened near‑term supply expectations and pushed benchmark aluminum futures higher, a direct tailwind for primary producers like Alcoa. Article Title

Middle East supply disruption lifts aluminum prices and benefits producers — Reports that Iranian strikes hit major Gulf aluminum smelters (including Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain) tightened near‑term supply expectations and pushed benchmark aluminum futures higher, a direct tailwind for primary producers like Alcoa. Positive Sentiment: Broad market reporting and trade coverage show Alcoa leading the sector rally — Multiple news outlets highlighted Alcoa as one of the top movers after the strikes, amplifying buying interest from momentum and sector‐rotation flows. Article Title

Broad market reporting and trade coverage show Alcoa leading the sector rally — Multiple news outlets highlighted Alcoa as one of the top movers after the strikes, amplifying buying interest from momentum and sector‐rotation flows. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — Traders bought an above‑average number of AA call options (about 34,555 contracts, ~38% above the usual daily call volume), indicating directional bullish positioning that can accelerate intraday moves.

Unusual bullish options activity — Traders bought an above‑average number of AA call options (about 34,555 contracts, ~38% above the usual daily call volume), indicating directional bullish positioning that can accelerate intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Alcoa’s earnings sensitivity to aluminum prices keeps the stock reactive — Analysts and research notes point out that stronger realized prices can quickly improve margins and EPS, which increases volatility around commodity moves (investors are watching upcoming releases). Article Title

Alcoa’s earnings sensitivity to aluminum prices keeps the stock reactive — Analysts and research notes point out that stronger realized prices can quickly improve margins and EPS, which increases volatility around commodity moves (investors are watching upcoming releases). Neutral Sentiment: Wider market context (oil, bonds, macro calendar) may modulate the rally — Energy and macro headlines are keeping markets on edge into payrolls and holiday weeks, so momentum could fade or strengthen with macro newsflow. Article Title

Wider market context (oil, bonds, macro calendar) may modulate the rally — Energy and macro headlines are keeping markets on edge into payrolls and holiday weeks, so momentum could fade or strengthen with macro newsflow. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation risk and supply-chain disruption remain downsides — While higher aluminum prices boost margins, prolonged conflict or logistics disruption could create operational, cost or demand problems and increase share‑price volatility. Article Title

Alcoa Stock Up 8.1%

AA stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.85. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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